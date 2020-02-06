menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work

Gavi, Partners To Immunize 45M Children In Africa, Asia With Measles Vaccine

Feb 06, 2020

Reuters: Measles vaccine drive aims to protect 45 million children in Africa, Asia
“Up to 45 million children in seven developing countries will be immunized against measles in a series of major vaccination campaigns to try to halt a global surge in the viral disease, the GAVI vaccine alliance said on Wednesday. … ‘Measles cases rose alarmingly in 2019, affecting hundreds of thousands of children and claiming many young lives,’ said Henrietta Fore, UNICEF’s executive director. ‘These measles outbreaks have taught us that we need to stay vigilant. We can’t afford to wait and watch’…” (Kelland, 2/4).

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.