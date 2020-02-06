Gavi, Partners To Immunize 45M Children In Africa, Asia With Measles Vaccine

Reuters: Measles vaccine drive aims to protect 45 million children in Africa, Asia

“Up to 45 million children in seven developing countries will be immunized against measles in a series of major vaccination campaigns to try to halt a global surge in the viral disease, the GAVI vaccine alliance said on Wednesday. … ‘Measles cases rose alarmingly in 2019, affecting hundreds of thousands of children and claiming many young lives,’ said Henrietta Fore, UNICEF’s executive director. ‘These measles outbreaks have taught us that we need to stay vigilant. We can’t afford to wait and watch’…” (Kelland, 2/4).