Gavi Celebrates 20th Anniversary; CEO Says ‘Signals Are Good’ To Reach 2021-25 Replenishment Goals

Jan 27, 2020

Devex: ‘Signals are good’ ahead of Gavi replenishment, CEO says
“The team from Gavi celebrated the vaccine alliance’s 20th anniversary and made the case for its upcoming replenishment at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting [last] week. … Gavi is trying to raise $7.4 billion to support its work from 2021-25, and the ‘signals are good’ thus far in the run-up to the June 4 replenishment conference, [Gavi CEO Seth] Berkley said…” (Saldinger, 1/24).

