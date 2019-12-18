Gates Foundation Releases 2019 Year In Review, Includes Sections On Global Health Financing, Gender Equality

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation: 2019 Year in Review

In the introduction letter to the Gates Foundation’s 2019 Year In Review, outgoing CEO Sue Desmond-Hellmann writes, “In 2019, our foundation played a part in some remarkable breakthroughs, which promise that what comes next in health, gender equality, agricultural development, and education in the United States will save millions of lives and empower countless communities around the world in 2020 and beyond. This is a showcase of progress in just four of the many issues we work on: global health financing, gender equality, agricultural development, and U.S. education” (12/18).