Gates Foundation CEO Sue Desmond-Hellmann To Step Down In February 2020; Mark Suzman To Lead Foundation

Reuters: Gates Foundation CEO Sue Desmond-Hellmann to step down after five years

“The multi-billion-dollar philanthropic Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation said on Thursday that its chief executive officer, Sue Desmond-Hellmann, is to step down after more than five years, to be replaced by Mark Suzman. Desmond-Hellmann, who until October was also on the board of the social networking company Facebook Inc., said she was stepping down from the Gates Foundation as of February 2020 to be able to ‘care properly for myself and my family’…” (Kelland, 12/5).

Wall Street Journal: Gates Foundation CEO to Step Down

“…Mark Suzman, currently president of Global Policy & Advocacy and chief strategy officer, will become the new CEO of the foundation, on Feb. 1. He will take the helm of one of the world’s largest philanthropic foundations, with an endowment of $47.4 billion at the end of 2018. The Seattle-based foundation invests in global health, agricultural development, and U.S. education projects, under the direction of its trustees: Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates, his wife, Melinda, and Warren Buffett of Berkshire Hathaway Inc…” (McKay, 12/5).

