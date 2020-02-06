menu

Gates Foundation Pledges $100M To Assist In Coronavirus Response

Feb 06, 2020

Business Insider: The Gates Foundation is spending $100 million to fight the coronavirus outbreak. Bill Gates has warned about a pandemic for years.
“As the novel coronavirus continues to spread around the world, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation announced on Wednesday that it is contributing $100 million toward the fight to contain the outbreak. ‘The funding will help strengthen detection, isolation, and treatment efforts; protect at-risk populations; and develop vaccines, treatments, and diagnostics,’ the foundation said in a press release. The foundation previously pledged to spend $10 million to boost efforts to address the outbreak, so the new figure includes that sum, though it’s a significant jump…” (Secon, 2/5).

Additional coverage of the Gates Foundation pledge is available from AFP, CNN Business, Devex, and Forbes.

