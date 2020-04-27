menu

Gates Foundation Pivoting To Focus On Novel Coronavirus In All Programming, Bill Gates Says

Apr 27, 2020

Financial Times: Gates Foundation to concentrate on coronavirus
“Bill Gates says his foundation, the world’s wealthiest charity, will give its ‘total attention’ to the Covid-19 pandemic — even at the risk that its other public health work will suffer. In a telephone interview from his Seattle base, Mr. Gates said the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, which has an endowment of more than $40bn, would focus its resources on a pandemic which he fears will cost the global economy ‘tens of trillions of dollars.’ … ‘We’ve taken an organization that was focused on HIV and malaria and polio eradication, and almost entirely shifted it to work on this,’ he said. ‘This has the foundation’s total attention. Even our non-health related work, like higher education and K-12 [schools], is completely switched around to look at how you facilitate online learning’…” (Cookson, 4/26).

Additional coverage of Bill Gates’s comments on the pandemic and the Gates Foundation’s work is available from Axios, CNN Business, and The Hill.

