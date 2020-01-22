Gates Foundation Launches Gates Ag One Non-Profit Focused On Aiding Smallholder Farmers Impacted By Climate Change

Devex: Exclusive: Gates Foundation launches new agriculture-focused nonprofit

“The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is creating a new nonprofit to bring scientific breakthroughs to smallholder farmers whose yields are threatened by the effects of climate change. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Agricultural Innovations, or Gates Ag One, will be based in St. Louis, Missouri, and led by Joe Cornelius, who is currently a director within the foundation’s Global Growth & Opportunity division. The new entity will work with the Gates Foundation’s Agricultural Development Team and other partners across sectors to accelerate the development of innovations that are needed to improve crop productivity and help smallholder farmers, the majority of whom are women, adapt to climate change…” (Cheney, 1/21).