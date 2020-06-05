menu

GAO Reports Highlight COVID-19, Infectious Disease Modeling

Jun 05, 2020

Government Accountability Office: Science & Tech Spotlight: COVID-19 Modeling
This GAO report discusses the role of infectious disease models in helping to guide policy decisions, such as allocating health resources in the COVID-19 response. The report describes the science behind such models, as well as highlights opportunities, challenges, and questions to consider when using these models (6/4).

Government Accountability Office: Infectious Disease Modeling: Opportunities to Improve Coordination and Ensure Reproducibility
This GAO report examines how HHS uses and assesses infectious disease models and recommends “that HHS improve coordination of modeling across agencies and ensure models are reproducible, which helps build confidence in their results” (6/4).

