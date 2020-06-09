GAO Report Examines Infectious Disease Modeling, Provides Recommendations For Improvement

Homeland Preparedness News: GAO makes recommendations on infectious disease modeling

“A report by the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) examines how federal agencies use infectious disease modeling to fight outbreaks and what can be done to improve them. The report, titled ‘Infectious Disease Modeling: Opportunities to Improve Coordination and Ensure Reproducibility,’ also looks at how these models can be improved. The GAO says the Department of Health and Human Services needs to improve the effectiveness, better coordinate efforts, and instruct CDC to establish guidelines on modeling…” (Kovaleski, 6/8).