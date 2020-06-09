menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work

GAO Report Examines Infectious Disease Modeling, Provides Recommendations For Improvement

Jun 09, 2020

Homeland Preparedness News: GAO makes recommendations on infectious disease modeling
“A report by the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) examines how federal agencies use infectious disease modeling to fight outbreaks and what can be done to improve them. The report, titled ‘Infectious Disease Modeling: Opportunities to Improve Coordination and Ensure Reproducibility,’ also looks at how these models can be improved. The GAO says the Department of Health and Human Services needs to improve the effectiveness, better coordinate efforts, and instruct CDC to establish guidelines on modeling…” (Kovaleski, 6/8).

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.