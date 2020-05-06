Gains On TB Could Be Lost Due To COVID-19 Pandemic Lockdowns, Interruptions In Services, Modeling Analysis Shows

Devex: Tuberculosis can backslide to 2013 levels, new study reveals

“The coronavirus has disrupted tuberculosis programs in many countries, but a new modeling analysis reveals the seriousness of the situation. TB cases could increase by up to 11% globally between 2020 and 2025 under a 3-month-lockdown, with delays in the resumption of TB services, according to a new report commissioned by the Stop TB Partnership in collaboration with the Imperial College London, Avenir Health, and Johns Hopkins University, and supported by USAID…” (Ravelo, 5/6).

Additional coverage of the report is available from CNBC, The Guardian, and UPI.