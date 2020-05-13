More Than 1M Children Could Die Over Next 6 Months Due To Pandemic-Related Interruptions In Health Services, Modeling Study Shows

The Guardian: UNICEF: 6,000 children could die every day due to impact of coronavirus

“As many as 6,000 children around the world could die every day from preventable causes over the next six months due to the impact of coronavirus on routine health services, the U.N. has warned. Global disruption of essential maternal and child health interventions — such as family planning, birth and postnatal care, and vaccinations — could lead to an additional 1.2 million deaths of under fives in just six months, according to analysis by the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, published in the Lancet Global Health Journal…” (Hodal, 5/13).

Additional coverage of the analysis is available from Globe and Mail, The Telegraph, Washington Post, and Yahoo Style UK.