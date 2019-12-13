Future Of DFID Uncertain As Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party Wins U.K. Election

Devex: Future of DFID hangs in the balance after Conservative landslide

“The fate of the U.K. Department for International Development appears more uncertain than ever after aid-skeptic Boris Johnson’s Conservative party secured a decisive majority in Thursday’s election. The landslide victory, which saw the Conservatives win 365 seats in parliament — the party’s biggest majority since the 1980s — reignited fears that the prime minister could merge DFID with the Foreign & Commonwealth Office…” (Edwards, 12/13).