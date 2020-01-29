Friends Of The Global Fight Releases U.S. Investment Case For Global Fund

Friends of the Global Fight Against AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria: The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria: A Smart, Lifesaving U.S. Investment in 2020

This graphic provides an overview of the U.S. investment case for the Global Fund, highlighting global progress against AIDS, TB, and malaria; the Global Fund’s benefits to the U.S.; the role of the U.S. in catalyzing domestic investments in addressing these three diseases; and new challenges (1/27).