Sufficient Evidence To Show HHS Violated Whistleblower Protection Act By Demoting Rick Bright From BARDA, Office Of Special Counsel Determines

The Hill: Watchdog recommends ousted vaccine expert be temporarily reinstated: lawyers

“A federal watchdog said it has found ‘reasonable grounds’ to believe that the administration retaliated against a top public health official who says he was ousted after raising alarms about an unverified coronavirus treatment, his attorneys said Friday. Attorneys for Rick Bright, former head of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), said the Office of Special Counsel (OSC) determined that the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) ‘violated the Whistleblower Protection Act by removing Dr. Bright from his position because he made protected disclosures in the best interest of the American public’…” (Weixel, 5/8).