Food Security Necessary For Stability In Sahel Region, USAID Administrator Green Tells Senate Appropriations Subcommittee

Devex: Food security, troops in the spotlight at U.S. Sahel policy hearing

“Stability in the Sahel is dependent on food security, according to U.S. Agency for International Development Administrator Mark Green. ‘Food security is absolutely key to all our work in the region,’ Green said at a Senate Appropriations subcommittee hearing Tuesday. … U.S. forces in the region are helping support French forces who are leading the efforts, and if they left, or if the French pulled back, it would likely have immediate impacts on aid needs in the region, Green said. There would be an acceleration of displacement and human suffering that could be ‘easily exploited’ by extremists, he said…” (Saldinger, 3/11).