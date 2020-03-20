Experts Discuss Various Aspects Of COVID-19, Including Lessons From Ebola, Need For Coordinated International Action

Devex: An Ebola veteran shares lessons for COVID-19 (Saldinger, 3/20).

The Hill: Bill Gates says a coronavirus vaccine will first go to health care professionals (Kelley, 3/19).

PRI: Pandemic threatens stability, demands ‘coordinated global action,’ says Susan Rice (3/19).

Slate: A Reddit Ask Me Anything on Contagion, the International Response to the Coronavirus, and More (3/19).

U.N. News: Head of U.N. economic and social body underscores priority of health, safety during ‘unprecedented’ COVID-19 challenges (3/19).

Vox: ‘The virus is more patient than people are’: Obama’s Ebola czar on why the coronavirus is much worse (Klein, 3/19).

Yahoo News: Obama’s Ebola czar says coronavirus infections will ‘explode’ in next few weeks, won’t decrease until May (Smalley, 3/19).