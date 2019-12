Reuters Health: New typhoid fever vaccine protects young children

“The first field trial of a new typhoid vaccine that can be used in young children provides protection for 81.6% of recipients, opening the door to better control of a disease that affects 11 million people each year and kills roughly 117,000. … The new test, reported in the New England Journal of Medicine, involved children as young as 9 months…” (Emery, 12/4).