Experimental HIV Vaccine Proves Ineffective, Researchers Say After Halting South African Clinical Trial

Devex: Promising HIV vaccine proves ineffective

“A vaccine trial against HIV in South Africa has proven ineffective, prompting the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases to stop it. Scientists were cautiously optimistic about the trial, which involved 5,407 HIV-negative volunteers at 14 sites across South Africa. The announcement made on Monday underscores the difficulty involved in creating a vaccine for sub-Saharan Africa, which has the highest HIV epidemic in the world, according to Dr. Larry Corey, principal investigator at the HIV Vaccine Trials Network, headquartered at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, which conducted the trial…” (Jerving, 2/4).

