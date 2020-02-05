Experimental HIV Vaccine Clinical Trial Halted In South Africa After Disappointing Results
The Hill: Promising HIV vaccine trial in South Africa fails
“Researchers have halted a trial of a potential HIV vaccine because initial results found the treatment was not effective. The study enrolled just over 5,400 volunteers across South Africa beginning in 2016, but U.S. health officials on Monday said it has failed…” (Weixel, 2/3).
