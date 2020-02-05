menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Experimental HIV Vaccine Clinical Trial Halted In South Africa After Disappointing Results

Feb 05, 2020

The Hill: Promising HIV vaccine trial in South Africa fails
“Researchers have halted a trial of a potential HIV vaccine because initial results found the treatment was not effective. The study enrolled just over 5,400 volunteers across South Africa beginning in 2016, but U.S. health officials on Monday said it has failed…” (Weixel, 2/3).

Additional coverage of the trial is available from New York Times and Reuters.

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.