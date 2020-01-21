European Union Establishes $998M Budget For Humanitarian Crises; Bulk Of Funding To Help African Nations

AP: E.U. sets up $998 million budget for humanitarian aid

“The European Union has set up a 900 million euro ($998 million) budget to help countries hit by humanitarian crises, with Africa getting the largest share of the money. … The E.U. said the bulk of the 2020 E.U. aid will support people suffering from the long-term conflict in Congo and malnutrition in the Sahel region, as well as those displaced by violence in South Sudan, Central African Republic, and the Lake Chad basin…” (1/20).