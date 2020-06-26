Editorials, Opinion Pieces Address Various Aspects Of COVID-19 Pandemic, Including Country Responses, Gender Dimensions, Vaccine Equity

Globe and Mail: A humanitarian medical response for Canada? Until COVID-19, I couldn’t imagine it

Chris Houston, humanitarian adviser at Conquer COVID-19 (6/25).

The Guardian: Viruses do not take breaks. The world can learn from how the DRC is beating Ebola

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization (6/25).

Euractiv: A Covid-19 vaccine must have a ‘global public good’ guarantee

Marc Botenga, MEP for Parti du Travail de Belgique (PTB) and a member of the GUE/NGL group in the European Parliament (6/25).

The Lancet: Offline: The second wave

Richard Horton, editor of The Lancet (6/27).

The Lancet: Generation coronavirus?

Editorial Board (6/27).

New York Times: Dr. Robert Gallo: The Case for a Stopgap Vaccine

Robert Gallo, co-founder and director of the Institute of Human Virology at the University of Maryland School of Medicine and co-founder of the Global Virus Network (6/25).

Project Syndicate: The Triple Crisis Shaking the World

Joschka Fischer, foreign minister and vice chancellor of Germany from 1998-2005 (6/26).

Project Syndicate: The Gendered Pandemic

Multiple Authors (June 2020).

Washington Post: The pandemic is not under control in the U.S. Just look at Texas

Editorial Board (6/25).

Washington Post: China has been bungling its post-coronavirus foreign policy

Fareed Zakaria, columnist for the Washington Post (6/25).