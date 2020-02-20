Editorial, Opinion Pieces Discuss Various Issues Of Coronavirus Outbreak

Washington Post: What did Xi Jinping know about the coronavirus, and when did he know it?

Editorial Board

“The early phase of the coronavirus outbreak in China remains an important and still poorly understood lacuna. Prompt, early action could have saved lives and averted enormous disruption. Instead, the Chinese people were exposed to danger in the first weeks of the epidemic when their officials failed to sound the alarm, even though they knew something was afoot. … China has an immense challenge coping with the outbreak. Its success or failure will affect the whole world. It has now mounted an enormous containment effort. But these early weeks of the epidemic reveal the hazards of an authoritarian system that hides the truth from its own people” (2/19).

The Hill: Global response to a growing epidemic: The U.N. at work on coronavirus

Kate Dodson, vice president for Global Health Strategy at the United Nations Foundation (2/19).

New York Times: Why Did the Coronavirus Outbreak Start in China?

Yi-Zheng Lian, former chief editor of the Hong Kong Economic Journal (2/20).

Washington Post: The coronavirus is about to hit Africa. Here are the big challenges.

Amy S. Patterson, professor of politics at University of the South and author (2/18).

Washington Post: Coronavirus link or not, it’s time to crack down on the illegal animal trade

Amy Yee, journalist and former Financial Times correspondent (2/20).