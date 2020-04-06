Editorial, Opinion Pieces Discuss Various Aspects Of Ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic

Wall Street Journal: World Health Coronavirus Disinformation

Editorial Board

“The coronavirus pandemic will offer many lessons in what to do better to save more lives and do less economic harm the next time. But there’s already one way to ensure future pandemics are less deadly: Reform or defund the World Health Organization (WHO). … Congress should investigate how WHO performed against the coronavirus and whether its judgments were corrupted by China’s political influence. Of all international institutions, WHO should be the least political. Its core mission is to coordinate international efforts against epidemics and provide honest public health guidance. If WHO is merely a politicized Maginot Line against pandemics, then it is worse than useless and should receive no more U.S. funding. And if foreign policy elites want to know why so many Americans mistrust international institutions, WHO is it” (4/5).

The Atlantic: A Make-or-Break Test for American Diplomacy

William Burns, president of the Carnegie Endowment (4/6).

The Atlantic: Consider the Possibility That Trump Is Right About China

Nadia Schadlow, former deputy national-security adviser for strategy (4/5).

Bloomberg: To Beat the Global Pandemic, Empower Local Leaders

Michael R. Bloomberg, founder and majority owner of Bloomberg LP and U.N. secretary-general’s special envoy for climate action (4/5).

Bloomberg: Taiwan’s Viral Success Makes It Harder to Ignore

Tim Culpan, Bloomberg Opinion columnist (4/5).

China.org.cn: From Ebola to COVID-19: West Africa must learn from the past and protect vulnerable people

Dorian Job, MSF West Africa program manager (4/3).

Devex: Opinion: The COVID-19 pandemic — peak of solidarity or peak of neocolonialism?

Dominique Vervoort, MPH/MBA student at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and the Johns Hopkins Carey Business School (4/3).

Financial Times: We may not all be equal in the eyes of coronavirus

Angus Deaton, Nobel laureate and author (4/5).

Foreign Affairs: ‘America First’ Is a Dangerous Fantasy in a Pandemic

Philip H. Gordon, Mary and David Boies senior fellow in U.S. foreign policy at the Council on Foreign Relations (4/4).

The Guardian: What the 1918 flu pandemic can teach us about coronavirus drug trials

Laura Spinney, science journalist, novelist, and author (4/5).

The Hill: COVID-19 — the Global South must not be forgotten

Morgan Bazilian, professor of public policy at the Colorado School of Mines, and Jay Lemery, professor of emergency medicine at the University of Colorado School of Medicine and author (4/5).

The Hill: When computer models create mayhem

Alan Beard, managing director of Interlink Capital Strategies (4/5).

The Hill: Want to stop pandemics? Strengthen public health systems in poor countries

Stevan Weine, professor of psychiatry, director of global medicine, and director of the Center for Global Health at the University of Illinois, Chicago, and Bellur Prabhakar, professor of microbiology and immunology and senior associate dean for research in the College of Medicine at the University of Illinois, Chicago (4/3).

NBC News: Trump enables Jared Kushner’s coronavirus task force, revealing the dangers of nepotism

Jordan Libowitz, communications director for Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics (4/6).

New Humanitarian: How a local response can halt this global crisis

Jagan Chapagain, secretary general of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (4/3).

New York Times: It’s High Time We Fought This Virus the American Way

James E. Baker, former legal adviser to the National Security Council (4/3).

New York Times: China and the U.S. Must Cooperate Against Coronavirus

Cui Tiankai, Chinese ambassador to the United States (4/5).

New York Times: How Did the E.U. Get the Coronavirus So Wrong?

Scott L. Greer, professor of health management and policy, global public health, and political science at the University of Michigan (4/6).

New York Times: Brace Yourself for Waves of Coronavirus Infections

Nicolas Kristof, opinion columnist at the New York Times (4/4).

New York Times: A Virus Doesn’t Care Where You’re From

Láolú Senbanjo, performance and visual artist, human rights lawyer, and activist (4/4).

Project Syndicate: Internationalizing the Crisis

Joseph E. Stiglitz, Nobel laureate in economics, university professor at Columbia University, and chief economist at the Roosevelt Institute (4/6).

STAT: The ‘certified recovered’ from Covid-19 could lead the economic recovery

Aaron Edlin, visiting scholar at the USC Schaeffer Center for Health Policy and Economics and professor of economics and law at UC Berkeley, and Bryce Nesbitt, co-founder of NextBus (4/6).

STAT: A deficit of more than 250,000 public health workers is no way to fight Covid-19

Robin Taylor Wilson, associate professor of epidemiology and biostatistics at Temple University College of Public Health in Philadelphia and board member of the International Network for Epidemiology in Policy, and colleagues (4/5).

Wall Street Journal: Preparing for the Next Pandemic

Susan Desmond-Hellmann, adjunct professor at the University of California, San Francisco (4/3).

Washington Post: Democrats must investigate Trump’s coronavirus response

James Downie, digital opinions editor at the Washington Post (4/5).

Washington Post: Coronavirus is different from AIDS

Paul M. Renfro, assistant professor of history at Florida State University and author (4/6).