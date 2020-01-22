Editorial, Opinion Pieces Discuss Coronavirus Outbreak, Ways To Prepare For, Prevent Future Outbreaks

Nature: Stop the Wuhan virus

Editorial Board

“…China’s health authorities … must continue to report what they know and what more they are uncovering [about the coronavirus outbreak]. The emerging situation requires global coordination and leadership from the World Health Organization, with the support of public health agencies worldwide. Researchers must work fast, collaboratively, and transparently to address the key research questions. The world has had plenty of practice with SARS and avian flu — we should know what to do. … Now is the time to stop this outbreak spiraling into a global health emergency” (1/21).

Bloomberg: The Next Pandemic Will Come. Here’s How to Prepare

Andreas Kluth, member of Bloomberg’s editorial board

“…For one thing’s certain: the next pandemic will come … The questions are when, where, and how, and whether we’ll be ready collectively. … What, then, are my lessons from the SARS outbreak [in 2003]? First, that we must plan for human nature, both in its perfidy and its heroism. … The biggest lesson, which China seems to have learned, is that the government must be ruthlessly honest and transparent. The more facts, the better. Hide nothing. … Another lesson is [that] … [s]creening and surveillance, which should usually be used with caution in free societies, becomes necessary in an outbreak and is effective. … But the most profound lesson is that we must cooperate as a species, with a geopolitical approach that seems to have gone out of fashion: multilateralism…” (1/21).

IPS: Why the Coronavirus Should Worry Us All

Ifeanyi Nsofor, medical doctor, CEO of EpiAFRIC, and director of policy and advocacy for Nigeria Health Watch

“…[G]overnments, national public health institutes, communities, private sector, and global health actors must act rapidly to contain this outbreak and others happening elsewhere. Also, processes must be put in place to prevent future outbreaks. These are four interventions to ensure response and prevention happen. First, increased screening at international borders using computerized thermal cameras should be intensified. … Second, prepare for the spread of fake news on infectious diseases and be proactive about pushing out the right information to counter it. … Third, governments in consultation with national public health institutes should designate specialized centers for handling suspected cases. … Fourth, all governments must invest in epidemic preparedness…” (1/21).