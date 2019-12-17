Duke Policy Experts Examine Health Financing As Countries Transition From Lower- To Middle-Income

Brookings: What happens to health financing during the middle-income transition?

Ipchita Bharali, policy associate with the Center for Policy Impact in Global Health at the Duke Global Health Institute, and Indermit Gill, nonresident senior fellow in Global Economy and Development and professor of the practice of public policy at Duke University, examine health financing transitioning as countries move from lower- to middle-income levels. The authors examine external funding and domestic funding, as well as private and out-of-pocket spending. They note, “Duke University’s Center for Policy Impact in Global Health is partnering with think tanks and universities in sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia to better understand health financing and delivery in countries at various stages of transition from donor financing…” (12/16).