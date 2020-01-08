DRC Measles Outbreak Death Toll Passes 6K, WHO Says, Calls For Additional Funds For Response

Associated Press: WHO: Death toll from measles outbreak in Congo hits 6,000

“The death toll from a measles epidemic in Congo has surpassed 6,000, the World Health Organization said Tuesday as it warned that more funds are needed to save lives during the world’s worst outbreak of the infectious disease…” (Larson, 1/7).

U.N. News: More international support needed to curb deadly measles outbreak in DR Congo

“…So far, more than $27 million has been mobilized for the response. However, another $40 million is needed for a six-month plan that would extend vaccination to children aged six to 14 years. The funding also will help with improving treatment, health education, and community engagement, in addition to strengthening the health system, among other measures…” (1/7).