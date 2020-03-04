DRC Goes 14 Days Without Confirmed Ebola Case; Experts Transitioning To Address COVID-19 In Africa

ABC News: Democratic Republic of the Congo discharges last Ebola patient after 14 days without confirmed cases

“The Democratic Republic of the Congo has discharged its last Ebola patient from a treatment center — a major milestone in the country’s fight against the second-largest Ebola outbreak in history. The World Health Organization’s Regional Office for Africa posted video on social media showing the patient leaving an Ebola treatment center on Tuesday in the city of Beni, the epicenter of the outbreak…” (Winsor, 3/3).

Reuters: Last Congo Ebola patient discharged with end of outbreak in sight

“…Congo has now gone 14 days without any new confirmed cases. The outbreak can be declared over once 42 days have passed without a new case — equivalent to two cycles of 21 days, the maximum incubation period for the virus…” (3/3).

TIME: These Ebola Fighters Helped Halt an Epidemic. Now, They’re Preparing to Battle Coronavirus

“Dr. Mosoka Fallah remembers all too well what an epidemic can do to his country. Not just the disease itself, but the knock-on implications: hysteria, mob violence, international pariah status, economic ruin and, worst of all, the thousands of lives lost to treatable illnesses because of a collapsed medical system. As an infectious-disease expert at Liberia’s ministry of health during the 2014-2016 West African Ebola outbreak, Fallah witnessed first-hand the impact of the epidemic. And he is determined to never let it happen again. … Liberia is one of eight African countries that have suffered an Ebola outbreak … and, informed by what went wrong in the past, health officials in these countries are implementing well-informed strategies that could be a model for the rest of the continent…” (Baker, 3/3).

U.N. News: DR Congo: With Ebola on the wane, U.N. agencies prepare to combat coronavirus

“…Following [COVID-19’s] spread to the continent, the African Union and the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention organized an emergency ministerial meeting last month where the DRC was identified among 13 countries most at risk of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) due to their direct travel links with China. … WHO’s Africa office this week held an emergency partnership meeting on coronavirus, aimed at boosting engagement and developing an effective preparedness and response plan for countries in the region…” (3/3).