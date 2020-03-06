CFR Expert Discusses Waning DRC Ebola Outbreak, Lessons Learned For Addressing Coronavirus

Council on Foreign Relations: Tentative Victory Against Ebola in Eastern Congo

John Campbell, Ralph Bunche Senior Fellow for Africa Policy Studies at the Council on Foreign Relations, discusses the status of the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Campbell writes, “Officials from Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) announced that the last Ebola patient has been discharged from a hospital in Beni. … Once there has been no new cases for forty-two days, the outbreak can be officially declared over. … Success against Ebola gives hope that the eastern Congo will respond well against the new threat of the new coronavirus…” (3/5).