Donors Pledge $2.6B For Polio Eradication Efforts At Abu Dhabi Summit But Fall Short Of GPEI’s Needs Of $3.27B Through 2023

Devex: Donors give polio eradication a $2.6B boost during Abu Dhabi conference

“Global efforts to accelerate polio eradication received a $2.6 billion push from a range of donors during a conference in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. The contribution is significant, experts say, but still not enough to fully implement the Global Polio Eradication Initiative’s strategy to eliminate all forms of poliovirus, which requires $3.27 billion through 2023…” (Ravelo/Lieberman, 11/20).

The National: Reaching the Last Mile: First world tropical diseases day to highlight plight of millions suffering

“The first World Neglected Tropical Diseases Day will take place in January, it was announced on Tuesday. Reem Al Hashimi, Minister for State for International Cooperation, said the initiative was designed to galvanize efforts to tackle such conditions, which include river blindness, Guinea worm, and trachoma, and predominantly affect the world’s poorest communities. World Neglected Tropical Diseases Day will occur on January 30 next year, Ms. Al Hashimi announced, at the Reaching the Last Mile event at Louvre Abu Dhabi…” (Sanderson, 11/19).

