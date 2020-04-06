U.N. SG Guterres Warns Of Surge In Domestic Violence Amid Coronavirus Lockdowns

NPR: Global Lockdowns Resulting In ‘Horrifying Surge’ In Domestic Violence, U.N. Warns

“United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, citing a sharp rise in domestic violence amid global coronavirus lockdowns, called on governments around the world to make addressing the issue a key part of their response to the pandemic. Speaking late Sunday, Guterres said ‘violence is not confined to the battlefield’…” (Neuman, 4/6).

U.N. News: U.N. chief calls for domestic violence ‘ceasefire’ amid ‘horrifying global surge’

“…The combination of economic and social stresses brought on by the pandemic, as well as restrictions on movement, have dramatically increased the numbers of women and girls facing abuse, in almost all countries. However, even before the global spread of the new coronavirus, statistics showed that a third of women around the world experienced some form of violence in their lives…” (4/5).