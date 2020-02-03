menu

Doctor Discusses ‘Parallel Epidemics Of Xenophobia, Misinformation’ Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Feb 03, 2020

BMJ Opinion: Abraar Karan: Coronavirus — Containing the parallel epidemics of xenophobia and misinformation
Abraar Karan, a physician at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School, discusses the challenges of xenophobia and racism against Chinese communities amid the coronavirus outbreak, writing, “[A]s we prepare to respond [to coronavirus] as a global community, we need to be sure to contain the parallel epidemics of xenophobia and misinformation” (1/31).

