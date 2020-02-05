WHO Works To Stem Misinformation Surrounding Novel Coronavirus Outbreak, Improve Data Sharing Among Officials

Devex: Q&A: WHO’s global strategy to tackle health misinformation

“The World Health Organization’s digital health team has been working to help combat misinformation about the 2019 novel coronavirus. And they are working with technology companies to ensure search engines show results with reliable and accurate health information. … But what exactly is the scope of WHO’s digital health work? In October, [Bernardo Mariano, WHO CIO and director of the department of digital health and innovation,] told Devex there are two processes in place: one is the change within WHO and the other is supporting countries in their digital health journey…” (Ravelo, 2/4).

Reuters: WHO calls for improved data-sharing on virus, says sending team to China

“The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday urged all health ministers to improve data-sharing on coronavirus immediately and said he would send a team of international experts to work with Chinese counterparts…” (Nebehay, 2/4).

U.N. News: Coronavirus: U.N. health agency moves fast to tackle ‘infodemic’; Guterres warns against stigmatization

“The World Health Organization (WHO) has taken steps to ensure that the coronavirus epidemic that has claimed hundreds of lives in central China does not spark a dangerous social media ‘infodemic’ fueled by false information. And in the face of concerns that people of Chinese descent are being discriminated against as fears grow over the spread of the disease, U.N. chief António Guterres called for international solidarity and an end to any ill-founded discrimination of the outbreak’s victims…” (2/4).

