International AIDS Conference Opens Virtually; Organizations Issue Releases, Coverage Of Conference Proceedings

Jul 07, 2020

aidsmap: AIDS 2020: Virtual (7/7).

AVAC: Injectable PrEP is Highly Effective for Some Populations and Must Move Forward as Quickly as Possible (7/7).

WHO: 23rd International AIDS Conference and COVID-19 Conference (7/6).

WHO: Access to HIV medicines severely impacted by COVID-19 as AIDS response stalls (7/6).

Health GAP: This Was Preventable: COVID-19 Collides with Unmet Global AIDS Goals, Creating New Crisis for HIV Positive Adults and Children (7/6).

