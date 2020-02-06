Devex Examines Development Community’s Concerns Over Funding For New International DFC, Potential Impacts On Other Aid Programs

Devex: Potential budget bump for DFC raises concerns about aid funding

“The development community has generally supported the new International Development Finance Corporation, but a proposal expected in the budget request next week is raising concerns that funding the new agency’s equity authority could come at the expense of other aid programs. … While the development community wants to see DFC succeed, several development experts told Devex that they had serious concerns about how the agency’s equity authority is being funded and that they felt Congress and the administration need to fix the way equity is treated…” (Saldinger, 2/6).