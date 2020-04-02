Development Organizations Face Decisions About Employee Safety, Work Continuity Amid COVID-19
Devex: As offices shut, aid leaders work to minimize project disruption
“As global health and development organizations transition more and more staff to work from home — with some international staff evacuating to their home countries — aid leaders are faced with striking a difficult balance between ensuring employee safety, and maintaining activities that support peoples’ health and livelihoods…” (Igoe, 4/2).