USAID Releases Guidance On Navigating Development Projects Amid COVID-19 Pandemic; Aid Groups Potentially Face Long-Term Challenges From Pandemic

Devex: Despite flexible USAID funding guidance, aid groups face long-term challenges

“As COVID-19 disrupts the aid industry and sends organizations scrambling to respond, implementers for U.S. Agency for International Development programs are largely praising the agency’s communication and flexibility, even as they grapple with the potential long-term impacts of the crisis. USAID has released several guidance documents, including a 31-page Q&A document last week, and has held numerous calls to help implementers navigate how to work with the agency as they need to change existing work plans or pause work on ongoing projects…” (Saldinger/Igoe, 4/3).