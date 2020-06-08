CSIS Holds Online Event On Upcoming AIDS 2020 Conference, Releases Brief On Global HIV/AIDS Issues

CSIS: Online Event: AIDS 2020 Reimagined

J. Stephen Morrison, senior vice president and director at the CSIS Global Health Policy Center, moderated an online conversation with Anton Pozniak, president of IAS, and Jennifer Kates, senior vice president and director of Global Health & HIV Policy at KFF and a member of the IAS governing council, to discuss the upcoming virtual International AIDS Conference (AIDS 2020) (5/29).

CSIS: Challenges to Continued U.S. Leadership Ahead of Global HIV’s Next Phase

In this brief, Maggie McCarten-Gibbs, program manager, and Sara M. Allinder, senior associate (non-resident), both with the Global Health Policy Center at CSIS, discuss key challenges for global HIV/AIDS efforts and the role of the U.S. government (5/28).