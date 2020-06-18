menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work

COVID-19 Pandemic Impacting Global Prevention, Treatment Progress Against NTDs, Other Infectious Diseases, Experts Warn

Jun 18, 2020

CNN Philippines: Health officials worry COVID-19 pandemic could stall progress against neglected tropical diseases
“Health officials from various nations met in a World Health Organization webinar on Wednesday to discuss the impact of Covid-19 on fights against neglected tropical disease around the world. Global experts have long warned that the coronavirus pandemic could influence how nations are impacted by and responding to other communicable diseases — including neglected tropical diseases, a diverse group of illnesses that prevail in tropical and subtropical conditions across 149 countries…” (Howard, 6/18).

Additional coverage of how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting efforts to prevent and treat other diseases is available from Business Insider India and Vox.

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.