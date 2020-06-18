COVID-19 Pandemic Impacting Global Prevention, Treatment Progress Against NTDs, Other Infectious Diseases, Experts Warn

CNN Philippines: Health officials worry COVID-19 pandemic could stall progress against neglected tropical diseases

“Health officials from various nations met in a World Health Organization webinar on Wednesday to discuss the impact of Covid-19 on fights against neglected tropical disease around the world. Global experts have long warned that the coronavirus pandemic could influence how nations are impacted by and responding to other communicable diseases — including neglected tropical diseases, a diverse group of illnesses that prevail in tropical and subtropical conditions across 149 countries…” (Howard, 6/18).

Additional coverage of how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting efforts to prevent and treat other diseases is available from Business Insider India and Vox.