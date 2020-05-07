COVID-19 Exposes Weaknesses In African Health Systems; Russia Sees Record Rise In Cases; Pandemic Reaches War-Torn Yemen

AFRICA

Devex: Interactive: An analysis of COVID-19 funding in West and Central Africa (Rovira/Alcega, 5/7).

New Humanitarian: COVID-19 brings abuse and other fears to displaced women in South Sudan (Mednick, 5/6).

Reuters: Exclusive: Virus exposes gaping holes in Africa’s health systems (Houreld et al., 5/7).

ASIA

Reuters: Coronavirus spreads among Indian police enforcing world’s largest lockdown (Jadhav et al., 5/6).

U.N. News: Amid COVID-19 pandemic, thousands stranded in Bay of Bengal ‘unable to come ashore’ (5/6).

WIRED: India’s Covid-19 Contact Tracing App Could Leak Patient Locations (Greenberg, 5/6).

EUROPE

Devex: 40% of U.K. NGOs say they will collapse within 6 months without new support (Worley, 5/7).

Reuters: Russia overtakes Germany, France after record rise in coronavirus cases (Osborn et al., 5/7).

The Telegraph: U.K. coronavirus death toll rises to 30,076 as ‘stay at home’ message to end this weekend (Bowman et al., 5/6).

Washington Post: European Union says pandemic recession will be worst in its history (Birnbaum/Ariès, 5/6).

Washington Post: Three Russian doctors have fallen from hospital windows in two weeks, amid reports of dire conditions (Khurshudyan/Abbakumova, 5/6).

LATIN AMERICA

U.N. News: Venezuelans ‘teetering on the brink of survival’ warn U.N. human rights experts (5/6).

Xinhua: U.N. working with Brazil, Ecuador to curb COVID-19 spread among indigenous peoples (5/7).

MIDDLE EAST

AP: Foreigners on the frontlines of pandemic in Arab Gulf states (Batrawy, 5/7).

Devex: Yemen and COVID-19: ‘A perfect storm’ for catastrophe, experts warn (Lieberman, 5/7).

France 24: Yemeni rebels record first death amid U.N. fears virus is spreading undetected (5/6).

NPR: The Risk Of Coronavirus In Afghanistan’s Prisons Is Complicating Peace Efforts (Hadid, 5/6).

Reuters: Yemen reports first three coronavirus cases, one death in Lahaj province (Ghobari et al., 5/6).

NORTH AMERICA

Reuters: Trump renews partisan pandemic commentary as Texas moves to further ease shutdown (Mason et al., 5/5).

Reuters: Exclusive: ‘We’re winning’ — Mexico’s coronavirus czar sees victory in sight (Oré, 5/5).