menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work

Countries Worldwide Take Steps To Mitigate Impacts Of COVID-19

Mar 16, 2020

AP: Global economic coordination not happening in virus crisis (McHugh, 3/15).

AP: South Asian leaders call for cooperation on coronavirus (3/15).

Bloomberg: Latin America Announces Partial Lockdown Amid Coronavirus (Sanders, 3/14).

Financial Times: Containing coronavirus: the lessons from Asia (Hille/White, 3/16).

The Guardian: Egypt: rate of coronavirus cases ‘likely to be higher than figures suggest’ (Michaelson, 3/15).

The Hill: Italy reports 3,590 more coronavirus cases, its biggest one-day increase (Coleman, 3/15).

New York Times: Spain, on Lockdown, Weighs Liberties Against Containing Coronavirus (Minder/Peltier, 3/15).

Reuters: India proposes regional fund to fight coronavirus as cases exceed 100 (Goshal et al., 3/15).

Reuters: Crowded, poor South Asia sees steady rise in coronavirus cases (Shahzad et al., 3/16).

VOA: WHO: Europe Replaces China as Epicenter of Virus Pandemic (3/14).

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.