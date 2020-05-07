menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

WHO, Experts Warn Of Second Wave Of Novel Coronavirus Infections If Lockdowns Lifted Too Quickly Without Adequate Precautions

May 07, 2020

AP: ‘If this thing boomerangs’: Second wave of infections feared
“As Europe and the U.S. loosen their lockdowns against the coronavirus, health experts are expressing growing dread over what they say is an all-but-certain second wave of deaths and infections that could force governments to clamp back down…” (Tucker/Johnson, 5/6).

Reuters: WHO warns against rushed end to coronavirus lockdowns
“…[WHO] Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said countries needed to ensure they had adequate measures to control the spread of the COVID-19 respiratory disease like tracking systems and quarantine provision…” (Revill/Farge, 5/6).

Additional coverage of experts’ and WHO’s warnings is available from CIDRAP News and VOA (2).

