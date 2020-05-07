WHO, Experts Warn Of Second Wave Of Novel Coronavirus Infections If Lockdowns Lifted Too Quickly Without Adequate Precautions

AP: ‘If this thing boomerangs’: Second wave of infections feared

“As Europe and the U.S. loosen their lockdowns against the coronavirus, health experts are expressing growing dread over what they say is an all-but-certain second wave of deaths and infections that could force governments to clamp back down…” (Tucker/Johnson, 5/6).

Reuters: WHO warns against rushed end to coronavirus lockdowns

“…[WHO] Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said countries needed to ensure they had adequate measures to control the spread of the COVID-19 respiratory disease like tracking systems and quarantine provision…” (Revill/Farge, 5/6).

