Countries Must Do More To Help Children Survive, Flourish, WHO-UNICEF-Lancet Commission Report Says

U.N. News: ‘Not a single country’ does enough to help children flourish, say health experts

“The world’s survival depends on children being able to flourish, but no country is doing enough to give them a sustainable future, dozens of highly respected international health experts said on Wednesday. In a U.N.-backed report assessing the capacity of 180 countries to ensure that their youngsters can survive and thrive, the authors highlight numerous ‘immediate’ threats to their health, environment, and opportunities…” (2/19).

