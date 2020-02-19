World Failing To Protect Children’s Health, Future Wellbeing, WHO-UNICEF-Lancet Commission Report Says

The Guardian: The world is failing to ensure children have a ‘liveable planet,’ report finds

“Every country in the world is failing to shield children’s health and their futures from intensifying ecological degradation, climate change, and exploitative marketing practices, says a new report. The report says that despite dramatic improvements in survival, nutrition, and education over the past 20 years, ‘today’s children face an uncertain future,’ with every child facing ‘existential threats.’ ‘In 2015, the world’s countries agreed on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), yet nearly five years later, few countries have recorded much progress towards achieving them,’ says the report by a commission of 40 child and adolescent health experts from around the world…” (Dehghan, 2/19).

Reuters: Children prey to online ads of harmful products, regulation needed: U.N. study

“Children and adolescents are being bombarded with ads on social media promoting harmful products from fast food to tobacco and alcohol, according to a United Nations-backed report on Wednesday that called for regulation. Advertisers also sell data on children obtained from electronic games to global tech giants, said the report’s lead author, Anthony Costello…” (Nebehay, 2/18).

Thomson Reuters Foundation: Climate disruption threatens health and future of all children, commission warns

“…Not one country performed well on all three measures of child flourishing, sustainability and equity, concluded the commission convened by the World Heath Organization, The Lancet medical journal and U.N. children’s agency UNICEF…” (Rowling, 2/18).