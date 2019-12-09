menu

Corruption Hinders Efforts To Achieve SDGs, Must Be Eliminated, U.N. Official Says On International Anti-Corruption Day

Dec 09, 2019

U.N. News: Corruption thwarts attempts to build a better world and ‘must be fought by all, for all’
“As we enter a decade of ambitious action to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), stepping up efforts to eradicate corruption and promote good governance is ‘essential … to deliver on our global pledge to leave no one behind,’ the U.N. anti-crime chief has said. ‘Corruption affects people in their daily lives,’ said Yury Fedotov, Executive Director of the U.N. Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), in his statement for International Anti-Corruption Day, which is commemorated annually on 9 December…” (12/8).

