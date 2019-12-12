Political Declaration On UHC Will Spur Progress On SDGs, U.N. SG Says On International Day

U.N. News: Universal Health Coverage will ‘drive progress’ on 2030 Development Agenda

“Last September world leaders at the United Nations endorsed an ambitious political declaration on universal health coverage, ‘reaffirming that health is a human right,’ Secretary-General António Guterres said on Wednesday in his message for International Universal Health Coverage Day. He called the agreement ‘a significant achievement that will drive progress over the next decade on the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development’ and asked leaders to ‘keep the promise and ensure health for all is a reality for everyone, everywhere’…” (12/11).