Coronavirus Flare-Ups Seen As Nations Relieve Lockdowns; Cases In Developing Nations Expected To Peak In 3-6 Months, U.N. Predicts

CBS News: Coronavirus expected to peak in world’s poorest countries in months, U.N. says

“A new report published Thursday by the United Nations’ Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said the ‘peak of coronavirus in the world’s poorest countries is not expected until some point over the next three to six months.’ The report is an update to the U.N.’s plan to deal with the pandemic, including the World Health Organization (WHO) and other humanitarian agencies…” (Falk, 5/8).

Washington Post: Coronavirus flares as states and countries ease social distancing guidelines

“Easing of social distancing guidelines — whether by government edict or individual decision — has led to new coronavirus flare-ups in the United States and abroad, even as pressure builds to loosen restrictions that have kept millions isolated and decimated economies. … As governments try to balance health and economic priorities, medical experts have said that new flare-ups are inevitable, but that widespread testing and contact tracing are key to preventing breakouts…” (DeYoung et al., 5/9).

Additional coverage of mitigation efforts to stem the spread of COVID-19 is available from Al Jazeera, Reuters, and The Telegraph.