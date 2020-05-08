menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work

Coronavirus Detected In Semen Of Actively Sick, Recovering Patients In Small Chinese Study

May 08, 2020

AP: Coronavirus found in patients’ semen in small Chinese study
“The virus that causes COVID-19 can be found in semen, Chinese researchers report in a small study that doesn’t address whether sexual transmission is possible. Doctors detected the virus in semen from six of 38 men hospitalized with laboratory-confirmed COVID-19. Four were still very sick with the disease while two were recovering. The report from Shangqiu Municipal Hospital in China was published Thursday in JAMA Network Open. There was no long-term follow-up so it is not known how long the virus may remain in semen or if men can spread it to their partners during sex…” (Tanner, 5/7).

Additional coverage of the study is available from CBS News, CNN, The Hill, New York Times, and Wall Street Journal.

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.