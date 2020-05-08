Coronavirus Detected In Semen Of Actively Sick, Recovering Patients In Small Chinese Study

AP: Coronavirus found in patients’ semen in small Chinese study

“The virus that causes COVID-19 can be found in semen, Chinese researchers report in a small study that doesn’t address whether sexual transmission is possible. Doctors detected the virus in semen from six of 38 men hospitalized with laboratory-confirmed COVID-19. Four were still very sick with the disease while two were recovering. The report from Shangqiu Municipal Hospital in China was published Thursday in JAMA Network Open. There was no long-term follow-up so it is not known how long the virus may remain in semen or if men can spread it to their partners during sex…” (Tanner, 5/7).

