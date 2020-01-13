Coordinated Strategy Needed To Ensure HIV-Exposed, HIV-Uninfected Children Can Reach Full Potential, Opinion Piece Says

The Conversation: New estimates show 14.8 million children globally are HIV-exposed but uninfected

Amy Slogrove, senior lecturer in pediatrics and child health at Stellenbosch University, and Kathleen M. Powis, assistant professor at Harvard Medical School

“…We found that in 2018 there were 14.8 million children who were HIV-exposed and uninfected around the world. … Ninety percent of all these children are from sub-Saharan Africa. Strikingly, half of all children who are HIV-exposed and uninfected come from just five countries — South Africa, Uganda, Mozambique, Tanzania, and Nigeria. … The substantial global population of children who are HIV-exposed and HIV-uninfected needs a coordinated strategy to reduce HIV exposure in children and to ensure their optimal health and well-being. Informed by these estimates, we propose a coordinated global strategy for improving their health outcomes. This strategy requires collaboration from governments and their partners, including multilateral organizations, researchers, and funders. It must be built on a strong foundation of dialogue with families and communities affected by HIV, who have seldom been consulted on the well-being of their children when they are HIV-uninfected…” (1/12).