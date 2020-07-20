UNAIDS Taking Comprehensive Approach To Developing New Strategy; POZ Highlights Studies On HIV In Children, Criminalization Of Gay Sex In Africa Presented At AIDS 2020

Devex: Future HIV/AIDS response: ‘Some things we will need to do differently’

“Approaches to tackling persistent barriers preventing women and girls, and other key populations from exercising their rights and accessing critical services will need to change. UNAIDS is engaging a wide range of stakeholders, including civil society organizations and members of other United Nations agencies, in online consultations for its future strategy. Interventions such as those pertaining to harm reduction and the provision of comprehensive sexuality education for young women and men must remain in its next strategy, UNAIDS Executive Director Winnie Byanyima told Devex…” (Ravelo, 7/20).

POZ: Global Efforts to Address HIV in Children Are Falling Short

“The global push to prevent and treat HIV among infants and children is set to fail to meet the ambitious targets for 2020 that the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) established in 2016. Recent gains on these fronts among adults have outpaced those seen among their younger counterparts. UNAIDS presented these sobering findings at the International AIDS Conference (AIDS 2020), which was held virtually [July 6-10]…” (Ryan, 7/17).

POZ: Criminalization of Gay Sex in Africa Tied to Much Higher HIV Rates

“There is a strong association between the criminalization of sex between men in African nations and higher rates of HIV among men who have sex with men (MSM), aidsmap reports. MSM living in nations with legal barriers that hamper HIV advocacy and service organizations providing services to this population also have higher rates of infection, according to a study presented at the International AIDS Conference…” (Ryan, 7/19).