Coordinated Approach, More Than One Effective Vaccine Likely Needed To Prevent COVID-19, Scientific Leaders Write

NIH: Coordinated strategy to accelerate multiple COVID-19 vaccine candidates is key, NIH experts say

“A harmonized and collaborative approach to the clinical testing, scale-up, and distribution of candidate vaccines to prevent COVID-19 is essential, scientific leaders write in a perspective published [Monday] in Science. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, government, industry, and academia have introduced a variety of vaccine candidates. The authors [– Francis Collins, director of the NIH; Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) at NIH; Lawrence Corey, professor in the Vaccine and Infectious Disease Division at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle; and John R. Mascola, director of NIAID’s Vaccine Research Center –] note that more than one effective vaccine approach likely will be required to successfully protect the global community from SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. They describe a strategic approach to research and development that would generate essential data for multiple vaccine candidates in parallel…” (5/11).